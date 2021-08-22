Take action against Cumilla councilor for pushing Covid jabs: Probe body

The investigation report was sent to local government, rural development and cooperatives department Thursday through the CCC while the Director General of the Health Directorate was also informed about it, Mobarak said.

Nadia Nasrin, the councillor representing wards 4, 5 and 6, has been accused of pushing Moderna jabs to 125 people without any authorisation from the health authorities.

According to the Civil Surgeon office, on 9 August, the vaccination drive was suspended at Harun Government Primary School centre in ward no. 6 owing to some chaos and clashes.