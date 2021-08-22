Take action against Cumilla councilor for pushing Covid jabs: Probe body

The investigation report was sent to local government, rural development and cooperatives department Thursday through the CCC while the Director General of the Health Directorate was also informed about it, Mobarak said.
Nadia Nasrin, the councillor representing wards 4, 5 and 6, has been accused of pushing Moderna jabs to 125 people without any authorisation from the health authorities.
According to the Civil Surgeon office, on 9 August, the vaccination drive was suspended at Harun Government Primary School centre in ward no. 6 owing to some chaos and clashes.
Councillor Nasrin took some vials of Covid shots and syringes from the centre to her office, determined to carry on the vaccination drive, where people were being administered with the first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.
On 12 August, immediately after some photos of the councilor pushing jabs went viral on social media, a three-member probe committee, convened by the coordinator of civil surgeon office Hasan Mahmud Iqbal, was formed.
The committee was asked to submit the report by 14 August, but it was submitted on 18 August after increasing the time.
Councillor Nadia claimed that she was a certified vaccinator, and no one who received the jab from her has made any complaints and it caused no harm to any of the jab receivers.