Secret hideout busted during search operation, uniform, training equipment recovered

Members of the police and joint forces busted a terrorists’ hideout during the search operation for the five abducted students in Purnachandra Karbari Para of Bhaibonchhara union in Sadar upazila of Khagrachari early Monday.

Joint force members noticed a locked house when they raided Purnachandra Karbari Para at 5:00 am. They then broke into the house and searched it with the help of the locals.

Three pair of dresses, 19 uniform, pistol bullets, a walkie-talkie, two mobile phones, a microphone, a camera, a printer, a swing machine, a tent, a net, iron chain, kitchen appliances, food raw materials and extortion receipts were also recovered from the hideout, which is believed to be belonged to United People's Democratic Front (UPDF).