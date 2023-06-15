Husband of slain woman rejects confessional statement of detainee

The suspect detained over the double murder of a mother and daughter in Noakhali city’s Burlington intersection area has given confessional statement to the police and court.
Nur Nahar Begum and her daughter Fatema Azim Priyonti, residents of Guptanko Barlington area in the municipality were killed in their house on Wednesday.
The slain Nur Nahar’s husband Fazle Azim, however, has rejected the confession made by arrested Altaf Hossain and demanded the actual perpertrators of the murder are identified after thorough investigation and get punished.
The two storey building was found locked on Thursday morning. Mourning classmates of Fatema Azim came to visit the house. Shahnaz Akter, mother of a classmate of Fatema said they cannot understand why Fatema and her mother were killed so gruesomely.
This correspondent talked to Fazle Azim in front of the house today, Thursday. He alleged police did not allow him or his son to speak during the press conference organised by district police superintendent on Wednesday evening.
After being detained, Altaf Hossain said to have seen two more people at the house. It is important to find out who these two persons were.
Fazle Azim also said a man came to his house a day before the murder to rent the house. The identity of that man has to be found out.
Sudharam police station officer-in-charge Anwarul Islam told Prothom Alo today, “At first, Altaf Hossain did not confess his involvement with the murder. Later he concocted a story and revealed that in his statement to police and the court. We would try to investigate the veracity of his confessional statement.”
Replying to a question, OC Anwarul Islam said a case was filed against unidentified accused.
Nur Nahar Begum, 40, and her daughter Fatema Azim Priyonti, 17, were killed in their house on Wednesday morning.
Fatema Azim sat for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination this year. Nur Nahar died on the spot while Fatema was declared dead after being taken to Noakhali General Hospital.