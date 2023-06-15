Husband of slain woman rejects confessional statement of detainee

The suspect detained over the double murder of a mother and daughter in Noakhali city’s Burlington intersection area has given confessional statement to the police and court.

Nur Nahar Begum and her daughter Fatema Azim Priyonti, residents of Guptanko Barlington area in the municipality were killed in their house on Wednesday.

The slain Nur Nahar’s husband Fazle Azim, however, has rejected the confession made by arrested Altaf Hossain and demanded the actual perpertrators of the murder are identified after thorough investigation and get punished.