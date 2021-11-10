Local News

Temporary bans imposed on trucks, motorcycles in Sylhet

Prothom Alo English Desk
People travel on top of a goods-laden pick-up van putting their lives at risk on Dhaka-Sylhet highway in South Surma on 11 February, 2019. Anis Mahmud

Trucks and motorcycles in Sylhet district have been directed to remain off the roads for different periods during the second phase of the Union Parishad elections, UNb reports.

Elections will be held on 11 November in 15 unions of Sylhet district. On this occasion, trucks and pickups will be closed 12 am on 11 November to 12:00 am on 12 November. Motorcycles will be closed from 12:00 am on 10 November, 12:00 am on 13 November. The Sylhet district magistrate issued this directive.

However, subject to the permission of the Returning Officer, the contesting candidate, his nominated election agent, local and foreign observers with identity cards, journalists, election officials, law enforcement officers, inspectors, ambulances, fire service, telecommunications and electricity vehicles are exempted.

Legal action will be taken against those who violate the ban.

Elections will be held in Jalalabad, Hatkhola, Mogalgaon and Kandigaon of Sylhet Sadar Upazila, Islampur East, Telikhal, Ichakals, North Ranikhai and South Ranikhai of Companiganj Upazila and East Pailanpur, Boaljur, Dewanbazar, and West Gauripur of Balaganj Upazila on 11 November.

