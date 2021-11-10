Temporary bans imposed on trucks, motorcycles in Sylhet

Trucks and motorcycles in Sylhet district have been directed to remain off the roads for different periods during the second phase of the Union Parishad elections, UNb reports.

Elections will be held on 11 November in 15 unions of Sylhet district. On this occasion, trucks and pickups will be closed 12 am on 11 November to 12:00 am on 12 November. Motorcycles will be closed from 12:00 am on 10 November, 12:00 am on 13 November. The Sylhet district magistrate issued this directive.