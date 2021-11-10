Temporary bans imposed on trucks, motorcycles in Sylhet

However, subject to the permission of the Returning Officer, the contesting candidate, his nominated election agent, local and foreign observers with identity cards, journalists, election officials, law enforcement officers, inspectors, ambulances, fire service, telecommunications and electricity vehicles are exempted.
Legal action will be taken against those who violate the ban.
Elections will be held in Jalalabad, Hatkhola, Mogalgaon and Kandigaon of Sylhet Sadar Upazila, Islampur East, Telikhal, Ichakals, North Ranikhai and South Ranikhai of Companiganj Upazila and East Pailanpur, Boaljur, Dewanbazar, and West Gauripur of Balaganj Upazila on 11 November.