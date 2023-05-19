Chandpur town protection embankment faces erosion threat again

“At present, 10,000 CC blocks and 10,000 geo bags have been kept ready on the banks of the river to face any emergency situation. Each bag is filled with 300 kg of sand,” he added.

After visiting Harisabha, West Sriramdi, Puran Fire Station, Ranagoal, Tila Bari areas recently, it was found that bags filled with sand have been dumped in many places. In many places, blocks or geo bags were being washed away due to strong current in the river.

Gopal Saha, director of Chandpur Chamber of Commerce, said, “When there was river erosion in our area during the last monsoon, we reported the matter to the Water Development Board. They dumped geo bags but the repair work of the block dam was not done properly.”

“The block dam work was not done in Harisabha area either. These vulnerable areas of Puranbazar are at risk of erosion. In such a situation, we demand immediate measures to prevent erosion. I am seeking the attention of the Water Development Board authorities and our Education Minister Dipu Moni MP in this regard,” he said.