Thakurgaon COVID-19 death toll reaches 10

The death toll from COVID-19 in Thakurgaon reached 10 after one more patient died of coronavirus on Thursday, reports UNB.

The 78-year-old man from Jamalpur in Sadar upazila has been suffering from kidney and other diseases, said civil surgeon Mahfuzar Rahman.

Besides, 27 more people including five members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) tested positive for coronavirus in 24 hours till Wednesday evening, raising the total cases to 596 in the district.