This is not a vagrant's work, who is behind Iqbal: Rana Dasgupta

General secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Christian Buddha Oikya Parishad, Rana Dasgupta, has demanded that the actual planners behind placing a copy of the Holy Quran at the puja mandap in Cumilla must be identified.

Rana Dasgupta made this demand at his home in Chattogram Thursday afternoon during a meeting with the local member of parliament and deputy minister for education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury. Replying to a question of newspersons, Rana Dasgupta said the word 'vagrant' has been placed before the name of Iqbal Hossain, the man arrested or identified in the Cumilla incident. Often when such persons are caught, they are termed as 'mad' or 'vagrants'.

Questioning this statement of the police, Rana Dasgupta asked how did this vagrant know about the Holy Quran? If he is actually a vagrant, a person off the street, where did he get a new copy of the book, who gave it to him? And the manner in which the Holy Quran was carefully placed before Hanuman, can hardly be the work of a vagrant. This was planned. There are conspirators behind this. It is the responsibility of the state, the administration and the government to find this out.