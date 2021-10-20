'Procession, attacks carried out after calling for agitation on Facebook'

He said, "Followers and family members of Hajiganj upazlia Chhatra League president Khokon Boli took part in the attacks. On the contrary we tried to tackle the attacks."

When asked whether Ridhoy Hasan who allegedly called for movement is an activist of Chhatra League or not, Mehedi Hasan said the Chhatra League is a big organisation. He does not know whether Ridhoy is a member of BCL.

Local sources said several members of Khokon Boli's family are involved in BCL. It is locally alleged they took part in the attack. They are on the run.

About the allegation, Khokon Boli was contacted over phone, but his phone was found to be switched off.

Hajiganj police station sources said three cases were filed in connection with the attack. So far 19 people have been arrested over the incident. Eight of them are under 23 years old. Five are under 30. Others are between 35 to 45 years.

Hajiganj circle of police ASP and member of the deputy commissioner-led investigation committee Sohel Mahmud said to Prothom Alo, "We have got some video footage of attackers at puja mandap. We are examining those and identifying the attackers and arresting them. We are also identifying and arresting those who instigated the attacks by posting status on the social media."