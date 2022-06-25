Thousands flock to Kathalbari to attend opening rally

Around one million people are expected to attend the rally. People were seen heading towards the venue in groups since the early morning with much enthusiasm and festivity. They were playing drums and flutes while marching forward. Some were carrying banners and festoons emblazoned with various slogans.
Valiant freedom fighter Hamidul Haque came to the rally from Paikgacha of Khulna. He started his journey on Friday evening and reached here in the early morning.
“I had to suffer on the way, but this suffering is a matter of joy,” he told Prothom Alo.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is all set to inaugurate the Padma Bridge. She will unveil the inaugural plaque after her speech at the rally at Mawa. Through this historic event, the capital will be directly connected to 19 districts of the south and south-western areas.
The bridge will open for traffic on Sunday.