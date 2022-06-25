Thousands flock to Kathalbari to attend opening rally

Thousands of people have started flocking to Kathalbari in Madaripur district since early morning on Saturday, to attend the mammoth public rally marking the much-awaited inauguration of Padma Bridge.

A certain Mostafa Molla started for Madaripur from Khulna at 11:00pm on Friday and reached the rally ground early morning.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will address the rally and announce the inauguration of the Padma Bridge.