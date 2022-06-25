Local News

Padma Bridge

Thousands flock to Kathalbari to attend opening rally

Arifur Rahman
Shibchar, Madaripur
People from different districts came to the rally in groups on 25 June 2022
People from different districts came to the rally in groups on 25 June 2022Sazid Hossain

Thousands of people have started flocking to Kathalbari in Madaripur district since early morning on Saturday, to attend the mammoth public rally marking the much-awaited inauguration of Padma Bridge.

A certain Mostafa Molla started for Madaripur from Khulna at 11:00pm on Friday and reached the rally ground early morning.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will address the rally and announce the inauguration of the Padma Bridge.

Around one million people are expected to attend the rally. People were seen heading towards the venue in groups since the early morning with much enthusiasm and festivity. They were playing drums and flutes while marching forward. Some were carrying banners and festoons emblazoned with various slogans.

Valiant freedom fighter Hamidul Haque came to the rally from Paikgacha of Khulna. He started his journey on Friday evening and reached here in the early morning.

“I had to suffer on the way, but this suffering is a matter of joy,” he told Prothom Alo.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is all set to inaugurate the Padma Bridge. She will unveil the inaugural plaque after her speech at the rally at Mawa. Through this historic event, the capital will be directly connected to 19 districts of the south and south-western areas.

The bridge will open for traffic on Sunday.

