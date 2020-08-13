Three of a family among four killed in Kurigram road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk
Kurigram
Kurigram

Four people including three members of a family were killed and two others injured when a bus hit a car on Rangpur-Kurigram highway in Kurigram on Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Akbar Hossain, 58, senior technical officer of Narsingdi Shishu Paribar, his wife Bilkis Begum, 45, and their son Belal, 26, of Ulipur upazila and the car driver.

Advertisement

Akbar’s daughter Ayesha Siddiqua and the helper of the BRTC bus driver were among the injured. They are undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College and Hospital and Kurigram General Hospital.

The accident took place around 8:30am when the but hit the car carrying five people, leaving four dead on the spot and two others injured, said Anwarul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.

The family met the tragic incident while they were heading towards their village home.

More News

COVID-19 cases reach 15,219 in Khulna division

COVID-19 cases reach 15,219 in Khulna division

COVID-19 cases climb to 14,998 in Rajshahi division

Rajshahi Map

17 more infected with COVID-19 in Thakurgaon

17 more infected with COVID-19 in Thakurgaon

Four drown in Nilphamari

Four drown in Nilphamari