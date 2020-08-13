Three of a family among four killed in Kurigram road crash

Four people including three members of a family were killed and two others injured when a bus hit a car on Rangpur-Kurigram highway in Kurigram on Thursday, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Akbar Hossain, 58, senior technical officer of Narsingdi Shishu Paribar, his wife Bilkis Begum, 45, and their son Belal, 26, of Ulipur upazila and the car driver.
Akbar’s daughter Ayesha Siddiqua and the helper of the BRTC bus driver were among the injured. They are undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College and Hospital and Kurigram General Hospital.
The accident took place around 8:30am when the but hit the car carrying five people, leaving four dead on the spot and two others injured, said Anwarul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.
The family met the tragic incident while they were heading towards their village home.