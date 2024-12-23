Youth returns home 16 months after being picked up by 'RAB'

A youth from Dhaka’s Dhamrai has come back home 16 months after he was picked up by men identifying themselves as members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on 29 August night last year.

21-year-old Rahmat Ullah returned home on Sunday afternoon. During a visit to his home at Bornalai village under Gangutia union in Dhamrai on Sunday evening, Rahmat Ullah’s mother Mamtaz Begum was found overwhelmed with emotions getting back her son.

“I’ve got my son back, I find my peace. Allah has returned my son,” Mamtaz said.

“My son had been suffering from fever for eight days. RAB and plainclothesmen picked him up when he was lying near me. They told me that they would return my son after interrogation. Since then I went to the RAB office, DB office and police for innumerable times but did not get my son back. Finally I have got him back," Mamtaz added.