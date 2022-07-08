Traffic congestion on Gazipur highways

A heavy traffic congestion has been reported on Dhaka-Mymensingh and Dhaka-Tangail highways as the rush of homebound people has peaked since Thursday night.

There were long queues of vehicles at different spots on the highways until Friday morning. The traffic police were struggling to handle the pressure of vehicles.

Police and passengers said the ready-made garments factories in Gazipur went on vacation on Thursday noon and thousands of workers are returning home at a time. That is why the pressure of vehicles increased a few times on the Dhaka-Mymensingh and Dhaka-Tangail highways.