NESCO suspends engineer harassed by BCL

Rakibuzzaman Ahmed is the MP of the ruling party from Lalmonirhat-2 constituency and the son of social welfare minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed.

One of the office staff told Prothom Alo that they were also assaulted in the office. The assaulters hurled abuses at them, passed death threats, and created an environment of fear through vandalism.

“They drove us out of the office. Later, we put the office under lock and key and left the place,” he added.

In its complaint, the NESCO said some unidentified people entered the office of executive engineer Rocky Chandra Roy and vandalised furniture at around 2:00 pm on Tuesday. At one stage, they made an attempt to attack the executive engineer, but office staff Mazeda Begum obstructed them. She was also beaten up there.