Two brothers killed in Meherupur, 15 injured in Pabna

Meanwhile, at least 15 people were injured, including three with bullet, in separate clashes Manikhat and Hatkhali unions in Sujanagar upazila of Pabna district on Sunday night ahead of the union parishad elections, reports UNB.
Those who sustained bullet injuries were identified as Motaleb, 37, son of Milon Khan, Sagar, 35, son of Abdul Majid and Fazlu, 55, son of late Abdur Rahman Khan of Bonkola village.
A clash broke out between the supporters of Awami League-backed and independent candidates in Manikhat union around 8:30 pm.
Another clash broke out around 11:30 pm at Swagata Bazar in Hatkhali Union.
Awami League-backed chairman candidate of Manikhat UP Shafiul Islam said supporters of independent candidate Abbas Ali Mallik vandalised an election office and set it on fire.
“When the news spread, the supporters of the AL brought out a procession towards the Bonkola bazar when the people of a rival candidate opened fire at us, leaving 10 of our activists injured,” he alleged.
The injured were sent to Pabna General Hospital. However, critically injured Motaleb was shifted to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital.
On the other hand, Abbas Ali Mallik, union Awami League president and independent candidate, said, “Supporters of Shafiul Islam came to Bonkola bazar and opened fire at my supporters and vandalised our election campaign office. Moreover, they also hacked some of my people.”
Abbas Ali Mallik also said he would file a complaint at the election commission and the police station.
Mizanur Rahman, officer in charge of Sujanagar police station, said police brought the situation under control upon receiving the information of violence.
Meanwhile, following vandalism of AL office and explosion of cocktails in Hatkhali union of Sujanagar upazila allegedly by the supporters of independent candidate Azhar Ali Sheikh, another clash broke out at Swagata Bazar of the union around 11:30pm, alleged Awami League-backed candidate Abdur Rouf.
However, Azhar Ali denied the allegation and blamed the AL men for violence.
OC Mizanur Rahman said necessary steps will be taken in this regard after an investigation.
Additional Superintendent of Police Masud Alam (Crime) said additional police have been deployed in various places including these two unions to prevent further violence.