Two brothers killed in Meherupur, 15 injured in Pabna

Meanwhile, at least 15 people were injured, including three with bullet, in separate clashes Manikhat and Hatkhali unions in Sujanagar upazila of Pabna district on Sunday night ahead of the union parishad elections, reports UNB.

Those who sustained bullet injuries were identified as Motaleb, 37, son of Milon Khan, Sagar, 35, son of Abdul Majid and Fazlu, 55, son of late Abdur Rahman Khan of Bonkola village.

A clash broke out between the supporters of Awami League-backed and independent candidates in Manikhat union around 8:30 pm.

Another clash broke out around 11:30 pm at Swagata Bazar in Hatkhali Union.