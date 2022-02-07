Two including teenager killed in Chattogram UP polls violence

Two people including a teenage boy were killed and several others injured in clashes between supporters of chairman candidates during union parishad elections in Satkania upazila of Chattogram, reports UNB.

The deceased were Md Abdur Shukkur, 34, of Bajalia union and Tasif, 13, a seventh grader and son of Jasim Uddin of Nalua union.

Satkania upazila election officer Abu Taleb Talukder said they were killed during clashes.