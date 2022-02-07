Two including teenager killed in Chattogram UP polls violence

According to the locals, at Nalua Union, Tasif was stabbed dead in a clash that broke out between the supporters of two chairman candidates over occupying Morphala polling center in Ward 8 at noon.
The relatives of the deceased blamed the supporters of the boat candidate for the death.
In Bajalia union, Abdur Shukkur sustained bullet injuries during a clash between supporters of two chairman candidates in Ward No. 2.
Later, he was rushed to Keranihat Ma O Shishu Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said hospital’s resident medical officer Md Rakib Uddin.
Meanwhile, in Khagaria union, supporters of Awami League-backed candidate Akhter Hossain and independent candidate Jasim Uddin clashed in wards 6 and 7 and a few rounds of bullets were exchanged between the two groups around 10:00am.
Superintendent of police (SP) SM Rashidul Haque and executive magistrate Omar Faruq visited the spot after the clashes and postponed elections at two centers in the union.
Additional police were deployed at these two centres to bring the situation under control, said Md Abdul Jalil, officer in charge (OC) of Satkania police station.
Voting took place in 138 union parishads in 24 upazilas of 20 districts of the country.