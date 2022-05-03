Local News

Two killed, 10 injured in Faridpur clash

Two persons were killed and 10 others hurt as two groups of villagers clashed over 'establishing supremacy' at Gohailbari area of Boalmari upazila in Faridpur on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Akidul Mollah, 46, son of Hashem Mollah of Chardaitarkathi village and Khairul, 45, son of Moslem of the same village.

However, the identities of the injured could not be known immediately.

Supporters of Mohammad Mostafa Zaman Siddique and Arif had been at loggerheads for long over establishing control of the area and engaged in sporadic clashes on Tuesday around 2:00pm, said Nurul Islam, officer in charge (OC) of Boalmari police Station.

During this time, Akidul Mollah and Khairul died after being hit by sharp weapons, he added.

Additional police forces have been deployed at the area to ward off further trouble, said Sumon Kar, assistant superintendent of Faridpur police.

