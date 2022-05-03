Two killed, 10 injured in Faridpur clash

Two persons were killed and 10 others hurt as two groups of villagers clashed over 'establishing supremacy' at Gohailbari area of Boalmari upazila in Faridpur on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Akidul Mollah, 46, son of Hashem Mollah of Chardaitarkathi village and Khairul, 45, son of Moslem of the same village.