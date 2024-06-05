Polling staff celebrate arrival of a voter at deserted Kishoreganj polling station

The election officials were eagerly waiting for voters in the Ashinol Government Primary School polling station in Bajitpur of Kishoreganj, during the fourth phase of upazila parishad elections on Wednesday.

When a voter snapped the wait and appeared there in the afternoon, it led to a festive atmosphere there, with the election staff erupting into cheers.

Recounting the experience, the voter, Md Ruman, said, “As I entered the polling booth, everyone started to shout, saying - 'Come on! A voter has come.' It felt like they had been waiting for me for quite some time and, therefore, welcomed me this way."