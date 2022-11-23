Outrage in Feni as journo produced in court tied by rope around his waist

Later, he secured bail from the High Court in the cases later. Charge sheets were submitted against him. However, Yusuf Ali had somehow missed a hearing of one of the four cases lodged against him.
Following that, police picked him up from his residence around 1.30am on Wednesday and produced him before the court with a rope tied around his waist on Wednesday, which sparked outrage among the local newspersons. Later, he was taken to the jail from the court after the hearing.
Abu Taher, a senior journalist and a freedom Fighter, said that it was a ghastly act to present a newsperson in that way.
Advocate Laxman Banik, president of Shushanoer Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN), said former SP Jahangir indicted the newspersons in the false cases.
“It is not lawful to produce a journalist before a court in such a humiliating way,” he said.
Mohammad Shahadat Hossain and Didarul Alam, president and general secretary of Feni Reporters’ Unity respectively, demanded action against the former SP upon investigation over the incident.
SP Jakir Hasan said, “We removed the rope after knowing about the arrestee’s identity.”