Outrage in Feni as journo produced in court tied by rope around his waist

Protests erupted in Feni after a newsperson was arrested in a ‘false case’ and then brought to court tied by rope around his waist, reports UNB.

The victim is SM Yusuf Ali, bureau chief of local newspaper ‘Dainik Adhikar’ and editor of online news portal ‘Feni Report’. He is a resident of Purbochandrapur union in Dagonbhuiyan upazila of the district.

M Shahjahan Saju, who stood for the victim in court, said Jahangir Alam Sarkar, former superintendent of police (SP) of the district, filed some false cases against four journalists, including his client, to harass them deliberately in 2019.