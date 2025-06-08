Two killed, 30 injured in Bagerhat clash

Two people were killed and 30 others were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over establishing dominance in Mollahat upazila of Bagerhat on Saturday night.

The deceased are Azizul Chowdhury, 40, son of Mosharref Chowdhury of Singati village, and his cousin Mursalin Chowdhury, 30, son of Ershad Chowdhury.

Police said the injured were receiving treatment at Mollahat Upazila Health Complex, Khulna Medical College Hospital and Gopalganj Sadar Hospital.