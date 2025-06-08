Two killed, 30 injured in Bagerhat clash
Two people were killed and 30 others were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over establishing dominance in Mollahat upazila of Bagerhat on Saturday night.
The deceased are Azizul Chowdhury, 40, son of Mosharref Chowdhury of Singati village, and his cousin Mursalin Chowdhury, 30, son of Ershad Chowdhury.
Police said the injured were receiving treatment at Mollahat Upazila Health Complex, Khulna Medical College Hospital and Gopalganj Sadar Hospital.
Locals said a longstanding dispute had existed between Ershad Chowdhury and his cousin Masum Chowdhury of Singati village over establishing dominance in the area.
The two groups had clashed several times in the past over the issue. On Eid day, an argument erupted between the groups over the distribution of sacrificial meat.
Later in the evening, supporters of both sides engaged in a violent clash using crude weapons, leaving 32 people injured.
Azizul was declared dead upon arrival at Gopalganj Sadar Hospital, while Mursalin succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the same hospital around 10pm. Both were reportedly supporters of the Ershad group.
Md Shafiqur Islam, officer-in-charge of Mollahat police station, said they rushed to the spot upon receiving information of the clash and brought the situation under control.
Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to prevent further violence, he said, mentioning that no written complaints had been filed as of yet. Efforts are underway to arrest those involved in the killings, the OC added.