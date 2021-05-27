Unusual tides destroy Saint Martin’s jetty

Most parts of the jetty in Teknaf’s Saint Martin’s Island crumbled Wednesday as an aftermath of cyclone Yaas and the combined force of a high tide and the ‘super flower blood moon’.
The 300-metre jetty was set up in the fiscal year 2002-03 at a cost of Tk 45 billion (4,500 crore) under the supervision of the local government engineering department for the convenience of about 10,000 residents of Saint Martin’s and tourists visiting the island.
On 15 November 2007, the jetty’s parking point was destroyed and two girders were damaged by cyclone Sidr. Since then the jetty had become risky.
Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Parvez Chowdhury said, “The jetty has been in a battered condition for a long time. And the effects of cyclone Yaas and the combined force of a high tide and a full moon made the jetty crumble. The higher authorities have been informed about the collapse of the jetty.”
The only way of reaching Saint Martin’s Island is via ship. However, the small jetty where small to medium passenger vessels are docked in Saint Martin’s is unremarkable.
Md Nur Ahmed, chairman of Saint Martin’s Island Union Parishad, said: “Cyclone Yaas caused erosion in the northern and northeastern parts of the island. Many trees were uprooted and blown away. The roads are falling apart. The jetty was destroyed by the waves.”