Unusual tides destroy Saint Martin’s jetty

Most parts of the jetty in Teknaf’s Saint Martin’s Island crumbled Wednesday as an aftermath of cyclone Yaas and the combined force of a high tide and the ‘super flower blood moon’.

The 300-metre jetty was set up in the fiscal year 2002-03 at a cost of Tk 45 billion (4,500 crore) under the supervision of the local government engineering department for the convenience of about 10,000 residents of Saint Martin’s and tourists visiting the island.

On 15 November 2007, the jetty’s parking point was destroyed and two girders were damaged by cyclone Sidr. Since then the jetty had become risky.