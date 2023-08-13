Six injured as gas leakage leads to explosion in Narayanganj

At least four people, including a woman and a child, have sustained burns in an explosion presumably caused by a gas leakage in a six-storey building at Kashipur of Narayanganj.

The incident took place around 12:00 am on Sunday in the Hosaini Nagar area of Kashipur.

Those who received burn injuries have been taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, while two other injured were admitted to the national orthopedic hospital.