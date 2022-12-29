Salvage operations set to begin Thursday

The salvage operation of oil tanker, MV-Sagar Nandini-2, which sank with 1.1 million litres of oil after another vessel hit it in Meghna river Sunday, will be launched Thursday morning, reports news agency UNB.

Although two barges were supposed to come from Chandpur to retrieve the vessel that had capsized, one of them, Johura, arrived Tuesday night and another one could not reach the site on time, Coast Guard (South Zone) media officer KM Shafiul Kinjal said.