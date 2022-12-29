Salvage operations set to begin Thursday

The full-fledged salvage operations will start Thursday as the remaining barge arrived in the afternoon, he said.
Members of Coast Guard continued to skim oil from the sunken vessel to stop it from spilling into the river so that the biodiversity of the river is not affected, Shafiul said. “We are also working to ensure the security of Shagor Nandini-2,” he added.
On Sunday, the vessel sank after being hit by another vessel in Meghna due to dense fog in Bhola Sadar upazila. The oil on the ship spilled into the river.
Later, local administration formed a nine-member probe body, headed by additional district magistrate Ripon Kumar Saha, to investigate the incident. The committee was asked to submit its report within seven working days.