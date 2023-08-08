Cox's Bazar landslide kills 2 children

Two siblings were dead as a landslide demolished their house in Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar on Monday, reports UNB.
The deceased were Moshammat Tabassum, 1, and Mohammad Sabid, 5, children of Nazim Uddin of Sabujpara area of Boroitola union in the upazila.
Harbang police outpost Inspector Kaisar Hamid said Nazim Uddin's house is at the foot of a hill. He was living there with his wife and children.
On Monday afternoon, Nazim Uddin and his wife were working outside the house.
The incident occurred when a large chunk of mud from an adjacent hill fell on the house around 4:30 pm, leaving his two children dead on the spot, said the inspector.
Later, neighbours removed the soil and recovered their bodies.
The bodies of the two children were handed over to the family without autopsy, Jabed Mahmud, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chakaria police station said.
Meanwhile, incessant rains over the past few days have led to a severe flood situation in Cox's Bazar, leaving more than 20,000 people stranded. Additionally, 107mm of rainfall was recorded in 24 hours till Monday afternoon.
Coastal areas including Marine Drive and various points of Cox's Bazar beach continue to be eroded.