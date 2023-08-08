Cox's Bazar landslide kills 2 children

Two siblings were dead as a landslide demolished their house in Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar on Monday, reports UNB.

The deceased were Moshammat Tabassum, 1, and Mohammad Sabid, 5, children of Nazim Uddin of Sabujpara area of Boroitola union in the upazila.

Harbang police outpost Inspector Kaisar Hamid said Nazim Uddin's house is at the foot of a hill. He was living there with his wife and children.

On Monday afternoon, Nazim Uddin and his wife were working outside the house.

The incident occurred when a large chunk of mud from an adjacent hill fell on the house around 4:30 pm, leaving his two children dead on the spot, said the inspector.