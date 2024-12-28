2 Bangladeshi 'shot dead by Indian Khasi people' in 2 days

Another Bangladeshi national was ‘shot dead by the local Khasi people’ inside Indian territories within a day of the killing of a teenager in a similar way last Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sabuj Mia, 22 of Bhitargul village along the border in the Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet.

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and police recovered the body after Sabuj Mia’s associates brought it inside the Bangladesh territories around 11:45 pm Friday. Sylhet BGB–48 Battalion captain Lieutenant Colonel Hafizur Rahman confirmed his death to Prothom Alo.

Earlier, a Bangladeshi teenager named Maruf Mia, 16, was ‘shot dead by the Indian Khasi’ people at around 12:50 pm Thursday. He was from the Jhingabari village in Jointapur.