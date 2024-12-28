Sylhet border
2 Bangladeshi 'shot dead by Indian Khasi people' in 2 days
Another Bangladeshi national was ‘shot dead by the local Khasi people’ inside Indian territories within a day of the killing of a teenager in a similar way last Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Sabuj Mia, 22 of Bhitargul village along the border in the Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet.
The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and police recovered the body after Sabuj Mia’s associates brought it inside the Bangladesh territories around 11:45 pm Friday. Sylhet BGB–48 Battalion captain Lieutenant Colonel Hafizur Rahman confirmed his death to Prothom Alo.
Earlier, a Bangladeshi teenager named Maruf Mia, 16, was ‘shot dead by the Indian Khasi’ people at around 12:50 pm Thursday. He was from the Jhingabari village in Jointapur.
BGB sources said Sabuj Mia and his associates went to the Khasi area in India along the border around 7:00 pm yesterday. There, they locked in a broil with the locals. At one point, some locals from the Khasi community fired pellets at them.
Sabuj Mia was shot during the incident and succumbed to his injuries later. However, his associates could not manage to take his body while running away. His body remained there till night. The incident occurred approximately within 200 yards of Indian border pillar – 1261.
The BGB members rushed near the pillar -1261 upon receiving the news where Sabuj Mia’s family members informed them that Sabuj was missing since afternoon.
Later, around 11:45 pm, Sabuj Mia’s associate brought his body to a jungle inside the Bangladesh territories along the border. The BGB and police recovered the body from there after the victim’s family members informed them.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Sylhet BGB–48 Battalion captain Lieutenant Colonel Hafizur Rahman said, “We spoke to the BSF commandant and strongly protested the incident. At the same time, we have asked them to take swift and stern legal actions against those involved in the killing.”