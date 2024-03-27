Four burnt in explosion from gas leakage in Dhamrai

Four members of a family sustained severe burn injuries as a gas line leakage led to a massive explosion at a residence in Dhamrai of Dhaka.

The incident took place on the ground floor of a four-storied building in ward No. 2 of the area around 3:30 am on Wednesday.

The injured are Nurul Islam Nannu Miya, 55; his wife Sufiya Begum, 50; their daughter Nishrat Jahan Sathi, 22; and son Al Hadi Sohag, 18. They are currently undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.