BNP, AL supporters clash in Faridpur over supremacy
Supporters of the Awami League (AL) and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have clashed in phases over establishing supremacy in the Nagarkanda upazila of Faridpur. At least 30 houses and business establishments were vandalised and looted during the clashes.
The incident occurred in Kaichail village of the upazila on Wednesday morning. At least 10 people from both sides were injured in the incident. They were treated at different local hospitals.
Locals and eyewitnesses say Kaichail union BNP president Ibrahim Mia has a dispute with upazila Krishak League president Jinnah Sardar over establishing supremacy in the area. A clash broke over this among the followers of these two local leaders. They clashed in phases throughout the day and vandalised at least 20 houses and 10 shops at the spot. The persons who sustained injuries were treated at the health complexes in Nagarkanda and Bhanga upazila. Some of the critically injured persons were admitted to the Faridpur Medical College.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Kaichail union BNP president Ibrahim Mia said he had an altercation with the followers of Jinnah Sardar over a trivial matter. Later, Jinnah’s followers, equipped with local weapons attacked them and vandalised and looted around 10 shops owned by his followers. The clash started when his men tried to stop the attackers.
He further said later on Wednesday morning; Jinnah Sardar’s people assaulted his people. However, Ibrahim Mia’s followers counter attacked them and the attackers ran away, he said. Some agitated people vandalised some of the houses at the time. However, no house was looted, the BNP leader claimed.
Asked about the allegations, upazila Krishak League president Jinnah Sardar said, “I live mostly in Dhaka for business purposes. I wasn’t at home at the time of the incident. I have heard that Ibrahim’s men vandalised and looted the houses of my supporters.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Nagarkanda police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Safar Ali said a team of police rushed to the spot upon receiving the news and brought the situation under control. Some houses and shops were vandalised. Legal actions will be taken if any complaint is lodged over the incident.”