BNP, AL supporters clash in Faridpur over supremacy

Supporters of the Awami League (AL) and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have clashed in phases over establishing supremacy in the Nagarkanda upazila of Faridpur. At least 30 houses and business establishments were vandalised and looted during the clashes.

The incident occurred in Kaichail village of the upazila on Wednesday morning. At least 10 people from both sides were injured in the incident. They were treated at different local hospitals.

Locals and eyewitnesses say Kaichail union BNP president Ibrahim Mia has a dispute with upazila Krishak League president Jinnah Sardar over establishing supremacy in the area. A clash broke over this among the followers of these two local leaders. They clashed in phases throughout the day and vandalised at least 20 houses and 10 shops at the spot. The persons who sustained injuries were treated at the health complexes in Nagarkanda and Bhanga upazila. Some of the critically injured persons were admitted to the Faridpur Medical College.