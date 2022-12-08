Local News

Landslide kills four of a family in Cox’s Bazar

Prothom Alo English Desk
Local people are seen at the spot of landslide in Ramu, Cox's BazarUNB

A landslide in Ramu of Cox’s Bazar killed four members of a family living on the foot of a hill on Wednesday, the authorities said.

The incident took place at around 8:30 pm due to a landslide at Jadi Hill in Lot Ukhiyar Ghona area of Kauarkhop union, Ramu Upazila Nirbahi Officer Fahmida Mostafa said.

The four people killed were identified as Azizur Rahman, 50, his wife Rahima Begum, 45, mother-in-law Dil Faraz Begum, 70, and daughter-in-law Nasima Begum, 20, of Lot Ukhiyar Ghona, she added.

Kauarkup Union Parishad chairman Shamsul Alam said Azizur and his family members were having dinner at night when the landslide demolished their house. “All of them immediately died of the impact of the collapse.”

The soil has been excavated from the hill for some brick kilns surrounding it for a long time, which might have caused the landslide, locals said.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment