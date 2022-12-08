Landslide kills four of a family in Cox’s Bazar

The four people killed were identified as Azizur Rahman, 50, his wife Rahima Begum, 45, mother-in-law Dil Faraz Begum, 70, and daughter-in-law Nasima Begum, 20, of Lot Ukhiyar Ghona, she added.

Kauarkup Union Parishad chairman Shamsul Alam said Azizur and his family members were having dinner at night when the landslide demolished their house. “All of them immediately died of the impact of the collapse.”

The soil has been excavated from the hill for some brick kilns surrounding it for a long time, which might have caused the landslide, locals said.