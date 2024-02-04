Rape at JU: Police arrest BCL leader, three other students  

The police have arrested four students, including a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), in connection with the rape of a woman on the Jahangirnagar University campus on Saturday night.

A joint team of Savar and Ashulia police stations conducted a drive and arrested them in the early hours on Sunday, said Abdullahil Kafi, additional superintendent of police of Dhaka district.

At a press briefing at the Ashulia police station on Sunday, he said the victim’s husband filed a case against six people with the police station, under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.