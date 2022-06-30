Water rising again in Sunamganj due to heavy rains

There was heavy rain again in Sunamganj throughout Wednesday night. The rain continued on Thursday. As a result, the level of water in the rivers and haors in the district are rising and houses and roads are being inundated again. Flood water has risen again at the Shologhar Qazi point in Sunamganj town.

Earlier, devastating floods broke out in Sunamganj on 16 June. It has started raining again from 27 June.

It started raining again from June 26 with a break of one week in the middle. At the same time, there are reports of flash floods again due to rain in Meghalaya and Cherrapunji of India, upstream of Sylhet. And the level of water is rising again due to this. The water level of the Surma river has increased by 32 centimetres.