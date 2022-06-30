Water rising again in Sunamganj due to heavy rains

According to the Sunamganj Water Development Board, the water level in the Surma river near the Sunamganj town was 7.75 cm at 9.00am Thursday. The water is rising. The city recorded 185 mm rain in 24 hours from 9.00am Wednesday. The number was 195 mm a day before. Cherapunji recorded some 95 mm rainfall on Wednesday. Although the water of Surma river was flowing below the danger level near the Sunamganj municipality area, it was flowing 83 cm above the danger level near Chhatak upazila. The water in other rivers of the district are also rising.
Sajidur Rahman, a resident of the Mohammadpur area in town, said he returned to home four days ago as the flood water receded. His house has been inundated in the morning today (Thursday). If the water continues to rise, he will be forced to leave his house again.
Monirul Islam, a trader from the Qazir Point area in the city, said he came to open his shop in the morning and saw the floodwaters inundating the area again. He was worried about the coming days as it was raining.
The water is rising in the rural areas as well. The water has risen by at least one and a half feet overnight, said freedom fighter Abdul Majid, a resident of Birampur village in the Sadar upazila. It rained all night and it’s not stopping. The water will keep rising if the rain doesn’t stop.
Sabbir Akand, a resident of Andhairgaon village in Boglabazar union of Doarabazar upazila, said over his mobile phone this morning that the water has risen again in the Chilai, Khasiyamara and Chela rivers of the upazila. The have flash floods for the last two days. The roads are being inundated again. People are terrified due to this. The link roads on both sides of bridge in Khristranpara area on the way to the Shimanatahat area of Baglabazar has broken due to the flash flood.
Mohammad Shamsuddoha, executive engineer of Sunamganj Water Development Board, told Prothom Alo, “The floods have broken out all over the district. There was some improvement for a while. The water level has risen to some extent again as it is raining. However, there is nothing to panic about according to the forecast.”
Although the flood situation improved for a while in Sunamganj, the houses and roads in different upazilas are still submerged. People are still in the shelters. Many have returned, while those whose houses have been severely damaged are not able to return yet.
Still people are stranded in Jagannathpur, Tahirpur, Jamalganj, Chhatak and Doarabazar upazila. Houses and roads are still submerged in water in the low-lying areas of these upazilas. Although water has receded from the main roads of the district and upazilas, many roads in the rural areas are still inundated.
Deputy commissioner of Sunamganj, Jahangir Hossain said, “The water has increased a bit due to the continuous rain. It will come down again when the rain stops. On behalf of the government, we are always beside the flood victims.”