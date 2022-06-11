'We don’t maintain relations with India at the cost of country’s interest'

The minister made the remarks at the inaugural ceremony of three projects implemented by the fund of the Indian government in Dhopadhighir Par area of Sylhet city.
Presided over by Sylhet City Corporation mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, Indian high commissioner in Dhaka Vikram Kumar Doraiswami and local government division secretary Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury also spoke at the event as special guests.
Minister Tajul Islam said, “We require Tk 7 to generate a unit of electricity whereas we purchase electricity from India at Tk 5 a unit. We do not think we are facing a loss here but some vested quarters try to take this to different direction."
Mentioning the long-lasting relations with India, Md Tajul Islam further said, “India helped us during the 1971 liberation war. So, we will not support any of their malpractice. And that does not imply we will have a hostile relations with them; we will not create a hostile relations and will not be harmful to them. Russia helped us during the liberation war. Many friendly countries also helped us. Why will we forget their gratefulness?”
Addressing the event, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said international highway is being built connecting India, Myanmar and Thailand.
"I told India during my recent visit to the country that Bangladesh wants to join this project. India is supposed to approve it. Once this project is completed, communication with those three countries will be possible through Tamabil of Sylhet and that will flourish business," he added.
Indian high commissioner in Dhaka Vikram Kumar Doraiswami said India maintains good relation with neighbouring Bangladesh. Since Sylhet is located beside Indian city of Shillong and India feels proud to be partner with these projects, he added.
The three projects are beautification of Dhopadighi lake, construction of six-storey buildings in Charadighirpar school and Castghor Sweeper Colony while the project cost was Tk 218.5 million.