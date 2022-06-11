'We don’t maintain relations with India at the cost of country’s interest'

Minister Tajul Islam said, “We require Tk 7 to generate a unit of electricity whereas we purchase electricity from India at Tk 5 a unit. We do not think we are facing a loss here but some vested quarters try to take this to different direction."

Mentioning the long-lasting relations with India, Md Tajul Islam further said, “India helped us during the 1971 liberation war. So, we will not support any of their malpractice. And that does not imply we will have a hostile relations with them; we will not create a hostile relations and will not be harmful to them. Russia helped us during the liberation war. Many friendly countries also helped us. Why will we forget their gratefulness?”