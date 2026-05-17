JU administrative building blocked demanding justice in attempted rape case

Female students at Jahangirnagar University (JU) are staging a blockade to demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of an individual involved in an attempted rape of a student.

Around 10:00 am today, Sunday, the protesters locked both gates of the university's new administrative building. Earlier on Saturday, the protesting students declared the university’s proctorial team ‘unwelcome’ and locked the proctor’s office.

Around 11:00 pm on 12 May, an attempted rape of a female student was reported after she was allegedly dragged into the darkness from a road adjacent to the university’s abandoned Fazilatunnesa Hall.