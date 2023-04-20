Motorcycles start plying on Padma Bridge

Motorcycles have started plying on the Padma Bridge at 6:00am on Thursday.
However, the bridges ministry has imposed some conditions for the motorcycle-riders.
A press release from the road transport and bridges ministry on Tuesday said the motorcycles will be allowed to use the service lane only.
The speed limit for motorcycles will be 60 kilometres per hour.
The riders must use the specific toll booths and lanes fixed for motorcycles. The riders won’t be allowed to change lanes under any circumstances, it said.
Besides, the motorcycle-riders must not overtake on the bridge. The driver and the rider must be equipped with necessary safety equipment, including helmet.
The motorcycle-rider won’t be allowed to take photos while passing the bridge. And each motorcycle must not carry more than two riders including the driver, the bridges ministry said in the press release.
The press release says everyone has been specially requested by the bridges authority to use the Padma Bridge by complying with these conditions. It is also mentioned in the press release that movement of motorcycles would be cancelled again if the riders do not abide by the conditions.
Earlier, prime minister Sheikh Hasina gave instructions to allow motorcycles to ply on the Padma Bridge. Later, bridges minister Obaidul Quader disclosed the matter to the newspersons.
According to the sources, in the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), a cabinet member brought the issue that the pressure of motorcycles on the both sides of the Shimulia-Kathalbari route has increased immensely after the launching of the special ferry service for motorcycles on this route ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
He said the pressure would double in the coming days prior to the Eid and it would be difficult to tackle the situation. He proposed to consider allowing motorcycles on the Padma Bridge.
At one point, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said, “Where is the problem in allowing motorcycles to use the Padma Bridge?”
Bridges minister Obaidul Quader reminded the prime minister that there were accidents on the bridge on the very first day after its inauguration due to the recklessness of the motorcycle-riders. Following the incidents, motorcycles were banned.
The prime minister, then, said, “People would not go there just to see the bridge ahead of Eid. People won’t gather there for no reason anymore.”
However, the bridges division is yet to decide on how the motorcycle-riders will be allowed to use the Padma Bridge.
However, this decision will be in effect unless there is any major accident.
Two lanes will be created with temporary fences on both sides of the bridge for motorcycle movement.
Separate booths are being opened at the entry of the bridge for collecting tolls from motorcycles.
The Padma Bridge was opened for all on 26 June last year. The entire bridge complex became crammed with motorcycles on the very first day.
The bridges division imposed a ban on motorcycle movement on the Padma Bridge following an accident on the very first day after its inauguration.