Two imprisoned accused of attacking police box in Chattogram

They are in prison since 17 July, then how did they attack the police box on 19 July? In response to this question, Chattogram city police commissioner Md Saiful Islam told Prothom Alo that there is a high number of accused in these cases. The matter is being investigated.

There was an incident of traffic police box being vandalised and chase-counter chase with the police at city’s New Market and Kazir Deuri areas, from a protest march brought out from city’s Andarkilla area centering the quota reform movement on 19 July.

Four cases including three under the anti-terrorism act, obstruction of police duties and explosives act were filed in connection to this incident. As many as four to five thousand unidentified people were accused in those three cases including 60 names being mentioned. The accused in all three cases are the same, but the section numbers are different.