Minorities’ houses, worship places under attack at various places
Houses, places of worship, and business establishments of religious minorities were attacked at various places of the country after news about the resignation of the government broke out.
Of the incidents, a former school teacher has been killed and his wife and daughter sustained severe injuries at their home in Bagerhat.
These incidents of attacks took place between Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.
The heads of European Union missions in Bangladesh have expressed their “concerns” about reported incidents of attacks on the people and temples of minority communities in the country.
The ambassadors also welcomed the authority’s steps to free those arrested during the ongoing students’ movement and safety of the minority communities.
The European Union said this in a post in its X (former Twitter) handle European Union in Bangladesh Tuesday afternoon.
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) in a statement also called to take steps t ensure security of minorities and the protection of state properties.
Various other organisations condemned these incidents and expressed concerns.
Prothom Alo’s local correspondents reported on such attacks from various districts.
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee, 65, a former primary teacher of Madhudia Primary School, was killed and his wife Shefali Chatterjee, 60, and daughter Jhuma Rani Chatterjee, 35, were injured in the attacks on their house at Choto Paikpara of Rakhalgachi union in Sadar Upazila of Bagerhat. The injured were admitted to the Bagerhat Zila Hospital.
In Jashore, 50 houses of the Hindus were attacked, torched, looted and robbed at various places.
Many also left home out of fear. Several thousand people vandalised at least 25 shops and looted goods in Narkelbaria Bazar of Bagharpara upazila on Tuesday evening. The house of Narkelbaria union parishad chairman Bablu Kumar Saha was attacked and vandalised on Monday evening.
After that, 10-12 people carrying machetes and locally-made weapons entered the house of Liton Kundu in Narkelbaria village. They then held the people hostage and took away three bhoris of gold and Tk 2,700.
Narikelbaria union parishad chairman Babul Kumar Saha said people of the Hindu community are insecure in the area now.
Twenty to 25 houses of the Hindus were vandalised and looted in five villages of Dhalgram union parishad of Bagharpara upazila in four phases. Attacks and vandalisms were also launched Natumgram, Sultannagar; Amrojhuta village, Khatuadanga Bazar of Monirumpur upazila; Payra union, Dhopadi villages of Abhaynagar upazila.
In Noakhali, three houses and four business establishments of the minority community were allegedly attacked, vandalised and looted in several places of Hatia upazila.
More than 100 people from a procession attacked the house of local Minu Das in Barbaria area of Dhamrai in Dhaka.
The residence of Ananta Mukherjee, joint general secretary of Awami League’s Kuakata municipality unit in Patuakhali, and a temple in a nearby area were attacked on Monday evening.
The residence of Kalapara mayor Bipul Chandra also came under attack around 5:00 pm.
In Natore, six houses including the house of Puja Celebration Council president as well as a temple were vandalised and looted.
Before that, attackers stormed Jotdaiboki Shib and Kali Temple and broke eight CCTV cameras.
Nine houses including one of an Awami League leader were attacked in Meherpur.
At least 40 shops of the minorities were vandalised and looted in Chowringhee Bazar of Isania union in Bochaganj upazila of Dinajpur.
Minority people with the help of local Muslims in several places also set up patrols at all temples across Dinajpur.
District Puja Celebration Council general secretary Uttam Roy said 10-15 houses were vandalised and looted across the district and threats are being issued by going door to door.
The house of Chandpur Puranbazar Degree College principal Ratan Kumar Mazumder in the town’s Adalat Para and the house of Gallak Ideal Degree College principal Haripad Das in Faridganj were also attacked, vandalised, looted and torched.
In Shariatpur, a temple was damaged in Manashabari of the district town.
Temple committee general secretary told Prothom Alo the attackers surrounded the house, later the army members rescued them. Miscreants attacked several houses and businesses of the minorities and looted valuables in Koyra of Khulna.
Houses and businesses of the minority community came under attack and were vandalised in Madhukhali and Sadarpur of Faridpur district as well.
A place of worship of the Ahmadiyya sect also came under attack and vandalised in Taraganj of Rangpur.
Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) said in a statement on Tuesday that 46 locations including houses and temples were attacked, vandalised, looted and torched in 29 districts on Monday while 56 places were attacked in 33 districts on Tuesday.