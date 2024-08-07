Minorities’ houses, worship places under attack at various places

Houses, places of worship, and business establishments of religious minorities were attacked at various places of the country after news about the resignation of the government broke out.

Of the incidents, a former school teacher has been killed and his wife and daughter sustained severe injuries at their home in Bagerhat.

These incidents of attacks took place between Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.

The heads of European Union missions in Bangladesh have expressed their “concerns” about reported incidents of attacks on the people and temples of minority communities in the country.

The ambassadors also welcomed the authority’s steps to free those arrested during the ongoing students’ movement and safety of the minority communities.