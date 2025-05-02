GD against BNP leader for threatening to ‘rip out heart ’ in Kurigram
A general diary (GD) has been filed against BNP leader Anisur Rahman who threatened a Jamaat leader to ‘rip out his heart’ in Rajarhat upazila of Kurigram.
A Jamaat leader named Rubel Mia, 26, filed the GD application around 10:30 pm on Thursday. The appeal has been registered as a general diary, said Taslim Usddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Rajarhat police station.
Accused Anisur Rahman is the convenor of Rajarhat upazila BNP. A 52-second video clip of him went viral on social media Facebook on Wednesday. In that video, Anisur was heard threatening Rubel Mia, the Baitulmaal (finance) secretary for Rajarhat unit of Bangladesh labour Welfare Federation, Jamaat’s workers organisation.
He was saying, “I will rip your heart apart, I will rip it clean off. Do you know who I am! You are showing off your power, I will wipe you out completely. Do you have any idea of BNP’s power?”
The GD mentioned that on 21 April, an open bidding was held at the office of the Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Rajarhat upazila regarding lease of Chatlar Kura and Nakhenda Beel (water bodies) in Gharialdanga union of the upazila for fish farming. BNP leader Anisur Rahman participated in the bidding and got the lease.
He (Rubel) posted this on social media. Then on Tuesday afternoon during a parents’ meeting at Chandamari Dwimukhi High School in the upazila, he protested on behalf of the villagers against the irregularities on choosing a president for the school committee.
The next day, followers of the BNP leader picked him (Rubel) up, took him to a pharmacy at Thana Mor area and threatened him.
Rubel Mia complained that some people led by Anisur Rahman hit, insulted and verbally abused assaulted him that day. They threatened to kill Rubel. He said that he filed the GD feeling concerned about his security.
When called Razarhat upazila BNP convenor Anisur Rahman several times on his mobile number to inquire about this matter, he did not pick up.
OC Taslim Uddin told Prothom Alo that a general diary has been filed with the police station. Now if the victim wants, a charge sheet will be submitted against the accused after conducting an investigation with approval of the court.