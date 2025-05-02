GD against BNP leader for threatening to ‘rip out heart ’ in Kurigram

A general diary (GD) has been filed against BNP leader Anisur Rahman who threatened a Jamaat leader to ‘rip out his heart’ in Rajarhat upazila of Kurigram.

A Jamaat leader named Rubel Mia, 26, filed the GD application around 10:30 pm on Thursday. The appeal has been registered as a general diary, said Taslim Usddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Rajarhat police station.

Accused Anisur Rahman is the convenor of Rajarhat upazila BNP. A 52-second video clip of him went viral on social media Facebook on Wednesday. In that video, Anisur was heard threatening Rubel Mia, the Baitulmaal (finance) secretary for Rajarhat unit of Bangladesh labour Welfare Federation, Jamaat’s workers organisation.