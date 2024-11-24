Picnic bus touches live wire: 4 officers, 3 linemen of REB suspended

Four officers and three linemen of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (REB) have been suspended in connection to the incident of three university students being electrocuted when their bus came in contact with a live wire en route to a picnic spot in Sreepur area of Gazipur.

The general manager (GM) of Mymensingh Palli Bidyut Samity-2, Md Akmal Hossain confirmed the news of the suspension around 11:30 pm on Saturday night.

The suspended officials are- Mymensingh Palli Bidyut Samity-2 deputy general manager (Sadar-technical) Kamlesh Chandra Barman, deputy general manager of Mawna Zonal Office in Sreepur of Gazipur Khondkar Mahmudul Hasan, assistant general manager Md Tanvir Salahuddin, junior engineer Matiur Rahman, linemen Parvez Mia, Shakhawat Hossain and Abul Kashem. Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board gave the order of their suspension.