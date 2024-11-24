Picnic bus touches live wire: 4 officers, 3 linemen of REB suspended
Four officers and three linemen of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (REB) have been suspended in connection to the incident of three university students being electrocuted when their bus came in contact with a live wire en route to a picnic spot in Sreepur area of Gazipur.
The general manager (GM) of Mymensingh Palli Bidyut Samity-2, Md Akmal Hossain confirmed the news of the suspension around 11:30 pm on Saturday night.
The suspended officials are- Mymensingh Palli Bidyut Samity-2 deputy general manager (Sadar-technical) Kamlesh Chandra Barman, deputy general manager of Mawna Zonal Office in Sreepur of Gazipur Khondkar Mahmudul Hasan, assistant general manager Md Tanvir Salahuddin, junior engineer Matiur Rahman, linemen Parvez Mia, Shakhawat Hossain and Abul Kashem. Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board gave the order of their suspension.
Earlier, the incident of electrocution occurred on the regional highway in Udaykhali village of Sreepur around 9:30 am on Saturday morning. All three of the deceased were third year students of the mechanical and production engineering department at Gazipur Islamic University of Technology (IUT).
As many as 460 people including students and teachers of the university were going to a resort in Gazipur for their annual picnic on six double-decker BRTC buses. Just 1.5 kilometers short of the picnic spot, one of the six buses came into contact with an overhead power line of REB. This electrocuted the three students.
The deceased students are Mir Mozammel Naeem, 23, son of Motahar Hossain from Mastarpara area in Feni; Zubayer Alam Sakib, 23, son of Jahangir Alam from Rajpara Digab area in Rajshahi; and Mubtasin Rahman Mahin, 22, son of Imtiazur Rahman from Rangpur Sadar.
In connection to this incident, a five-member investigation committee has been formed with pro vice-chancellor (acting) of the university Md Rakibul Islam in the lead. Apart from that another four-member probe committee has been formed with additional district magistrate of Gazipur Salma Khatun in the lead to investigate the incident.