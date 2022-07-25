Man sentenced after marrying mother-in-law finally caught after 9 yrs

In June 2013, the court sentenced him to two years imprisonment and fined Tk 2000 in the case, in default of which he will have to serve two more months in jail.
Ayatul was granted bail before the pronouncement of the verdict and has since remained absconded.
On Sunday night, a team of police led by Mohonganj police station’s sub inspector Momtaz Uddin arrested Ayatul on a tip-off.
Momtaz said around 10:00am on Monday that preparation is going on to place the convict in court.
The police officer said the plaintiff of the case Moti Mia had died one and half years ago.