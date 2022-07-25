Local News

Man sentenced after marrying mother-in-law finally caught after 9 yrs

Netrokona
A man who was sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment after he had married his mother-in-law has been arrested after absconding for 9 years.

Ayatul Islam, 33, was arrested from Krinshnapur area in Netrokona’s Atpara upazila on Sunday night.

Locals and police said Ayatul, from Medipatharkhata village under Mohonganj upazila of Netrokona, got married in December 2010. He developed a relationship with his mother-in-law after the marriage. As his wife and father-in-law came to know about their affair, Ayatul fled with the mother-in-law and got married. Ayatul’s former father-in-law filed a case in this regard in March 2011 with Mohonganj police station.

In June 2013, the court sentenced him to two years imprisonment and fined Tk 2000 in the case, in default of which he will have to serve two more months in jail.

Ayatul was granted bail before the pronouncement of the verdict and has since remained absconded.

On Sunday night, a team of police led by Mohonganj police station’s sub inspector Momtaz Uddin arrested Ayatul on a tip-off.

Momtaz said around 10:00am on Monday that preparation is going on to place the convict in court.

The police officer said the plaintiff of the case Moti Mia had died one and half years ago.

