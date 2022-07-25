Man sentenced after marrying mother-in-law finally caught after 9 yrs

A man who was sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment after he had married his mother-in-law has been arrested after absconding for 9 years.

Ayatul Islam, 33, was arrested from Krinshnapur area in Netrokona’s Atpara upazila on Sunday night.

Locals and police said Ayatul, from Medipatharkhata village under Mohonganj upazila of Netrokona, got married in December 2010. He developed a relationship with his mother-in-law after the marriage. As his wife and father-in-law came to know about their affair, Ayatul fled with the mother-in-law and got married. Ayatul’s former father-in-law filed a case in this regard in March 2011 with Mohonganj police station.