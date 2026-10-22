Gunfight between law enforcement and armed group in Sajek: Police

A gunfight is underway between law enforcement personnel and an armed group in the Ujo Bazar area of Sajek, in Baghaichhari upazila of Rangamati, police said on Tuesday.

According to the law enforcement personnel, the exchange of fire began at around 11:30 am. The gunfight was still ongoing as of 12:30 pm, when this report was filed.

Rangamati Superintendent of Police Muhammad Abdur Rakib confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.

He said law enforcement personnel were still engaged in a gunfight with an armed group at around 12:30 pm.

The Rangamati SP added that further details would be provided after more information had been gathered.