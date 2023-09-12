RAB to ensure people’s rights to franchise: DG

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) director general M Khurshid Hossain has said the RAB will work to ensure people’s rights to vote.

“The law enforcement agencies will be under the jurisdiction of the election commission after the election schedule is announced, and we will carry out duties in accordance with the EC’s instructions. Ensuring law and order situations will be our main duty so that general people can go to polling stations and cast votes. We will perform our duty firmly and we are prepared mentally to face these challenges,” Khurshid Hossain said.