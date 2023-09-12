RAB to ensure people’s rights to franchise: DG

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) director general M Khurshid Hossain has said the RAB will work to ensure people’s rights to vote.
“The law enforcement agencies will be under the jurisdiction of the election commission after the election schedule is announced, and we will carry out duties in accordance with the EC’s instructions. Ensuring law and order situations will be our main duty so that general people can go to polling stations and cast votes. We will perform our duty firmly and we are prepared mentally to face these challenges,” Khurshid Hossain said.
The RAB chief made these remarks while speaking to journalists after inaugurating the Crime Prevention Company-1 of RAB-9 in Pourtala area of Brahmanbaria town on Tuesday.
Addressing the event, Khurshid Hossain said more hemp is smuggled through Brahmanbaria since it is a bordering district and one can quickly make a fortune with drug business. Even public representatives are involved in the narcotics trade and narcotic godfathers must be arrested.
Drugs have entered the country to destroy the next generation in a planned way, which is why all including public representatives must step forward to prevent the smuggling of narcotics, he added.
Brahmanbaria deputy commissioner Shagir Alam, superintendent of police Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain, civil surgeon Mohammad Ekram Ullah, Brahmanbaria Government College principal Khan Rafiqul Islam, and Brahmanbaria district council chairman and Awami League’s district unit general secretary Al Mamun Sarker, among others, were present at the event with RAB additional DG Colonel Mahabub Alam in the chair.
RAB-9 commanding officer Md Mumimul Haque delivered the welcome address at the event.