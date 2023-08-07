BCL faction takes control of halls at night, forms human chain next day

A clash between the two factions of the Chhatra League over the control of the residential halls in Barisal University took place again.

A faction that lost control of the campus attacked Sher-e-Bangla Hall and Bangabandhu Hall on Saturday midnight wearing masks and helmets.

On the following day, the attackers held a human chain blaming the opponent for the night's incident.

During the occupation, 10 leaders and activists of the faction controlling the halls were injured in the attack with sharp weapons and batons.

A motorcycle has been set on fire. Six of the injured have been admitted to the Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barisal.

Although there is no Chhatra League committee in the university, there are several factions active in the campus. These factions often lock into clash over dominance.

At least four major clashes took place at the university so far this year. Among those, Saturday night's incident was most terrifying. Since this incident, panic spread among the common students, especially the students of the residential halls.