BCL faction takes control of halls at night, forms human chain next day

A clash between the two factions of the Chhatra League over the control of the residential halls in Barisal University took place again.
A faction that lost control of the campus attacked Sher-e-Bangla Hall and Bangabandhu Hall on Saturday midnight wearing masks and helmets.
On the following day, the attackers held a human chain blaming the opponent for the night's incident.
During the occupation, 10 leaders and activists of the faction controlling the halls were injured in the attack with sharp weapons and batons.
A motorcycle has been set on fire. Six of the injured have been admitted to the Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barisal.
Although there is no Chhatra League committee in the university, there are several factions active in the campus. These factions often lock into clash over dominance.
At least four major clashes took place at the university so far this year. Among those, Saturday night's incident was most terrifying. Since this incident, panic spread among the common students, especially the students of the residential halls.
Talking to the students it was known that the faction that attacked the hall at midnight is known as the followers of former Barisal city mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah. The halls were under their control for a long time.
However, since Abul Khair Abdullah won the recent city elections, they became cornered on the campus. At that time, a faction known as supporters of state minister for water resources Zahid Faruk took control of the halls. Within a month and a half of the election, pro-Sadiq supporters came to take control of the halls wearing masks and helmets on Saturday night.
At least five students of Sher-e-Bangla and Bangabandhu Hall told Prothom Alo that 40 to 45 BCL activists wearing masks and helmets first entered Sher-e-Bangla Hall around 11:00pm. They entered the hall, locked the main gate and they also locked the students' rooms from outside.
Later, they went to the third and fourth floors of the hall and searched some rooms. Then they went to the third floor of Bangabandhu Hall and beat some followers of the Zahid Faruk faction. The attackers took control of two halls in the night.
The injured Chhatra League activists alleged that the attack was carried out under the leadership of Tahmid Zaman alias Naveed, a student of the Bangla department, Tanjid Manju of the English department, and Al Samad alias Shanto of the Geology and Mining department, all followers of Sadiq Abdullah.
However, Tahmid claimed that the allegations are not true. He told Prothom Alo on Saturday morning, 'I am staying in Dhaka. But I heard there is an incident. I have no involvement in it.
Tanjid, another leader of this faction, told Prothom Alo on Sunday afternoon, "I was attacked under the leadership of opponent Moyidur Rahman. I received injuries in my hand. Moyidur came with a pickup and attacked us with bricks. We did not attack."
Al Samad's statement was not available.
According to the students, after the attack by that faction, when the followers of pro-Zahid Faruk Chhatra League activist Amit Hasan alias Raktim and Moyidur Rahman alias Baki came forward to resist, there was a chase and counter chase between the two sides.
At that time, a motorcycle of Amit was torched. Amit and Moyidur's supporters were forced to leave the campus after a chase and counter chase at midnight. Meanwhile, forces at Bandar and Kotwali police stations arrived and tried to control the situation. At present, the campus is in a state of fear.
Moyidur said, "Most of those who attacked us are accused of various crimes in the past. However, since the university administration did not take any strong action against them, they got the courage to attack like this.”
Haridas Nag, inspector (Investigation) of Bandar police station, told Prothom Alo on Sunday morning that additional police have been deployed on the campus, "No party has filed a case or complained about this. No one has been detained or arrested.”
Upon hearing about the attack at night, the law enforcers were informed, said university proctor Md Khorshed Alam. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, the provosts of the two halls and the members of the proctorial body were present at the scene. For now, the situation is calm.
Human chain formed by the faction which led the attack
The faction of the Chhatra League that took control of both of the halls held a human chain on Sunday. In this human chain on the ground floor of the administrative building of the university around 1:00pm, the leaders and activists blamed the opponents for the incident of Saturday night.
The organisers claimed that a group of outsiders led by Moyidur and Amit attacked ordinary students at Sher-e-Bangla and Bangabandhu Hall.
Even after 10 hours of the attack, the university administration is not playing any role, the organisers added.
They condemned it and said that the university cannot run like this. The atmosphere for study and security of the students must be ensured.
Tanjid, Mubasvir alias Ridham, Ataur Rafi, Shariful Islam and others spoke at the human chain. They warned the university administration that stern actions will be taken if steps are not taken against the attackrers.
Meanwhile, Chhatra League workers who were injured in the attack on Saturday night say that the two halls were attacked under the leadership of the organisers of the human chain. At least 10 people were injured in the incident. One of their motorcycles was also burnt.
About the whole matter proctor Khorshed Alam told Prothom Ao, “We have already ordered those who are not legal students of both the halls to immediately leave the halls. If anybody disobeys this order actions will be taken with the help of administration later. We are always vigilant about ensuring the safety of students."
Probe committee formed
Meanwhile, a probe committee was formed regarding the clash by the university administration. According to the instruction of vice-chancellor Sadikul Arefin, a five-member committee was formed on Sunday evening. The proctor informed Prothom Alo, the committee was asked to submit a report within seven days.