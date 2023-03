A woman and her three-year-old son sustained burn injuries when a fire broke out at the building following an explosion at Masdair in Fatullah of Narayanganj district on Sunday, reports UNB.

The injured were identified as Kulsum Akter and her son Khalid.

Fakhr Uddin, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defense, said a fire broke out due to an explosion at the 5th floor of the 10-storey building in the evening, leaving Kulsum and her son injured.