BSF 'shot' Bangladeshi youth dead along Satkhira border  

A Bangladeshi youth was allegedly gunned down by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Kaliyani border in Satkhira sadar upazila early Sunday.

The incident occurred around 3:30 am on Saturday.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officials said BSF denied the allegation.

The deceased is Abu Hasan, 25, son of Haider Ali Sheikh of Dakshin Kushkhali village of the upazila. He has a five-month old baby.