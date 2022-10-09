BSF 'shot' Bangladeshi youth dead along Satkhira border  

Satkhira-33 BGB commander Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Al Mahmud told Prothom Alo that BSF refuted the allegation of killing Bangladeshi youth.
BGB, however, has sent a letter to them to hold a flag meeting at battalion level -- where a protest will be staged over the issue.
Haider Ali said his son trespassed in India crossing the border on Saturday night.
BSF members of Dubli camp at Basirhat in India fired at him around 3:30 am. Later, he was admitted to Satkhira sadar hospital around 6:00am. But it is yet unclear as to who brought Hasan to Bangladesh and took hospital for treatment.
He was referred to Khulna Medical College hospital for better treatment as his condition deteriorated. But Hasan succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital, added his father.
Hasan's father in-law Saiful Islam said, "Hasan would assist the smugglers at the border area. I heard he was waiting at the border on Saturday night to illegally bring Indian products to Bangladesh. At that time, BSF members from Dubli camp shot him."