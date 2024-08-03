Thousands of students gather on street in front of RU defying rain

Students of various educational institutions in Rajshahi have started a protest procession defying heavy rain. University teachers as well as common public have also joined them.

The protesters gathered on the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway in front of the main gate of Rajshahi University (RU) towards 11:15 am today, Saturday.

Earlier, students from various educational institutions gathered in front of Rajshahi Science and Technology University (RSTU) around 10:30 am in the morning to bring out a protest procession according to the new programmes announced from Students against Discrimination, the platform leading the quota reform movement.