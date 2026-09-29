30 crude bombs explode in bedroom in Chapainawabganj, family members flee

Twenty-five to 30 crude bombs exploded simultaneously in the bedroom of a house in Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila. The blast caused the walls of the room to collapse and the corrugated tin roof to be blown off. However, no casualties were reported.

The incident occurred around 8:00 pm on Monday in Nayarshia (Musa Maulanapara) village in Narayanpur union, a remote Char area of the upazila.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Nazir Ahmed told Prothom Alo that the crude bombs had been kept in a bedroom of fish trader Yahiya’s house. They exploded simultaneously with a loud bang around 8:00 pm on Monday. The family members fled the house after the incident.