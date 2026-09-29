30 crude bombs explode in bedroom in Chapainawabganj, family members flee
Twenty-five to 30 crude bombs exploded simultaneously in the bedroom of a house in Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila. The blast caused the walls of the room to collapse and the corrugated tin roof to be blown off. However, no casualties were reported.
The incident occurred around 8:00 pm on Monday in Nayarshia (Musa Maulanapara) village in Narayanpur union, a remote Char area of the upazila.
Local Union Parishad Chairman Nazir Ahmed told Prothom Alo that the crude bombs had been kept in a bedroom of fish trader Yahiya’s house. They exploded simultaneously with a loud bang around 8:00 pm on Monday. The family members fled the house after the incident.
Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ekramul Hossain said the area is near the border and prone to criminal activity.
He said it was not possible to reach the scene at night by crossing the Padma River.
Police set out for the area on Tuesday morning. Details of the incident will be known after an investigation. It is initially suspected that the crude bombs had been stockpiled to attack opponents as part of a bid to establish dominance in the area, said the OC.
Union Parishad Chairman Nazir Ahmed said that during the monsoon, water from the Padma River reaches the area near the Johorpur Mathpara culvert along the border, where a fish enclosure is set up every year.
Tensions had been running between two groups over the fish enclosure for the past three or four days. One group is led by Yahiya, Salam and Md Babu, while the other is led by Abdus Salam (Kalu), said the UP chairman.
Nazir Ahmed further added tensions arise between the two groups every year over catching fish in the enclosure. A murder had also taken place several years ago over the dispute.
This year too, the issue of tension was raised at the monthly meeting of the upazila parishad’s law and order committee, and a written report was submitted. Administrative intervention is needed regarding fishing in the waterbody, he said.