Agrani Bank officer vanishes with Tk 7.5m from the vault

Cash officer at the Chengarchar Bazar branch of Agrani Bank in Matlab North of Chandpur has vanished after taking out more than Tk 7.5 million (Tk 75 lakh) from the vault of the bank.

The officer, Dipankar Ghosh, 37, did not come to the bank since he disappeared with the money on 29 July. His house is locked and his cell phone number is also switched off.

Manager of that branch of the bank Md. Yusuf Mia has filed a case with Matlab North police station in connection with the incident.

A four-member committee has been formed at the initiative of the bank headquarters in Dhaka to investigate the embezzlement.

Currently, the incident is being investigated at the initiative of the police and the bank.

Manager of the branch Md. Yusuf Mia and officer-in-charge (OC) of Matlab North police station Sanwar Hossain have confirmed the incident to Prothom Alo.