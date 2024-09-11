Chandpur
Agrani Bank officer vanishes with Tk 7.5m from the vault
Cash officer at the Chengarchar Bazar branch of Agrani Bank in Matlab North of Chandpur has vanished after taking out more than Tk 7.5 million (Tk 75 lakh) from the vault of the bank.
The officer, Dipankar Ghosh, 37, did not come to the bank since he disappeared with the money on 29 July. His house is locked and his cell phone number is also switched off.
Manager of that branch of the bank Md. Yusuf Mia has filed a case with Matlab North police station in connection with the incident.
A four-member committee has been formed at the initiative of the bank headquarters in Dhaka to investigate the embezzlement.
Currently, the incident is being investigated at the initiative of the police and the bank.
Manager of the branch Md. Yusuf Mia and officer-in-charge (OC) of Matlab North police station Sanwar Hossain have confirmed the incident to Prothom Alo.
Accused bank officer Dipankar Ghosh is from Manikganj district. He joined the branch of Agrani Bank in 2019. He used to live alone in a rented house right beside Chengarchar Govt. Degree College in the upazila.
According to sources of the bank and several customers, Dipankar Ghosh was last seen in the office till the evening of 28 July.
Branch authorities of the bank deposited Tk 10.2 million (Tk 1.02 crore) in the vault that evening. The keys to the vault were with cash officer Dipankar. He secretly took Tk 7.52 million (Tk 75.2 lakh) out of there and returned home.
Later on that night, he locked his house and left without saying anything to anyone. He did not say anything to his landlord or any of his neighbours either.
The next day, the manager and other officers of the bank arrived at the bank and found out that the vault was left open and there was Tk 7.52 million (Tk 75.2 lakh) missing. No trace of Dipankar has been found since then.
According to sources, authorities of the bank became concerned when the matter became public among the officers and employees of the bank.
Branch manager Md. Yusuf Mia informed the matter to deputy general manager (DGM) of Agrani Bank in Chandpur region, Tapan Chandra Sarker on that day.
Later, the manager filed a money embezzlement case against that cash officer with the police station on 2 August.
Branch manager Md. Yusuf Mia told Prothom Alo that a four-member committee has been formed at the initiative of the headquarters of the bank in Dhaka to investigate the incident of embezzlement.
An investigation and audit has been going on since 2 August with a senior principal officer (SPO) of the headquarters in the lead.
The allegation of that cash officer embezzling Tk 7.52 million (Tk 75.2 lakh) from the vault of the bank has been found to be true in the primary investigation.
This correspondent tried to contact that cash officer on his cell phone several times to talk about this allegation, but it was found switched off.
Deputy general manager (DGM) of Agrani Bank in Chandpur region Tapan Chandra Sarker told Prothom Alo that the incident is being investigated. The allegation of money embezzlement has been found to be true in the primary investigation.
He further said if evidence is found against that officer of money embezzlement in the final investigation, punitive measures will be taken against him under the banking act.
Matlab North police station officer-in-charge (OC) Sanwar Hossain said that the case filed in connection to the money embezzlement is being investigated. Plus, efforts are on to arrest the accused as well.