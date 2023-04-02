Samsuzzaman’s mother just shed tears, couldn’t say a word

Local residents and journalists formed a human chain at Dhaka’s Dhamrai, demanding release of Prothom Alo staff correspondent working in Savar, Samsuzzaman, and abolition of the Digital Security Act.

Samsuzzaman’s mother Kariman Nesa along with his relatives had joined the human chain. But, Samsuzzaman’s mother couldn’t say a word from the human chain, she just shed tears.

The chain was formed on the side of Dhaka-Aricha highway at Dautia area in Dhmarai on Saturday afternoon.

Among others, widow of Samsuzzaman’s elder brother Rabiul Karim, Umme Salma, Samsuzzaman’s cousin Faruk Hossain, Dipto TV’s Savar correspondent MA Halim, journalist Ariful Islam, Dhamrai Reporters’ Club president Adnan Hossain, Banik Barta’s Savar correspondent Sohel Rana Dhaka Times’s Savar correspondent Ahmad Sohan Siraji were present at the human chain.

Samsuzzaman’s cousin Md Faruk Hossain said Shams’ family has a spotless image. Everyone in the area is aware of their honesty. Samsuzzaman comes from a family that has sacrificed a life for the country. We request the government to release Shams immediately.