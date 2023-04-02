Samsuzzaman’s mother just shed tears, couldn’t say a word

Local residents and journalists formed a human chain at Dhaka’s Dhamrai, demanding release of Prothom Alo staff correspondent working in Savar, Samsuzzaman, and abolition of the Digital Security Act.
Samsuzzaman’s mother Kariman Nesa along with his relatives had joined the human chain. But, Samsuzzaman’s mother couldn’t say a word from the human chain, she just shed tears.
The chain was formed on the side of Dhaka-Aricha highway at Dautia area in Dhmarai on Saturday afternoon.
Among others, widow of Samsuzzaman’s elder brother Rabiul Karim, Umme Salma, Samsuzzaman’s cousin Faruk Hossain, Dipto TV’s Savar correspondent MA Halim, journalist Ariful Islam, Dhamrai Reporters’ Club president Adnan Hossain, Banik Barta’s Savar correspondent Sohel Rana Dhaka Times’s Savar correspondent Ahmad Sohan Siraji were present at the human chain.
Samsuzzaman’s cousin Md Faruk Hossain said Shams’ family has a spotless image. Everyone in the area is aware of their honesty. Samsuzzaman comes from a family that has sacrificed a life for the country. We request the government to release Shams immediately.
Journalist Ahmad Sohan Siraji said, “Shams’s elder brother gave his life to protect the state’s security. Today, his only brother is being charged as a criminal. What could be more shameful than this! The way Shams was picked up by such a large group of law enforcers at the dead of night, it seemed like he (Shams) is a major criminal."
“My question to you is that, did he actually commit any such serious crime? As a field-level journalist, he just narrated the words of the public. If there was any crime committed in that, every one of the 160 million people of us in the country are criminals then,” he continued.
Speakers at the human chain demanded immediate withdrawal of the cases filed against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and staff correspondent Samsuzzaman, unconditional release of Samsuzzaman and abolition of Digital Security Act.
Earlier local journalists formed another human chain in front of Dhamrai press club with the same demands. Apart from that journalists of Ashulia Reporters’ Club also formed a human chain in front of Dhaka Export Processing Zone (DEPZ) on Saturday afternoon with the same demand.
After 30 hours of picking Samsuzzaman up from his house in Savar by persons identifying themselves as CID, he was produced before Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Thursday morning. Ramna Police Station members appealed to the court for keeping him detained in jail.
On the other hand, on Samsuzzaman’s behalf his lawyer appealed for his bail. Following the hearing, additional chief metropolitan magistrate of CMM court Tofazzel Hossain declined his bail plea and ordered to take him to jail. Later, he was taken to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on the prison van at around 3:30 in the afternoon.
No trace of Samsuzzaman could be found since he was picked up from his Savar home around 4:00am on Wednesday by people identifying them as CID.
Less than two hours before his arrest a case under the Digital Security Act was filed against him with capital’s Tejgaon police station. Though, news of the case came to the forefront later on Wednesday afternoon.
General secretary of ward no. 11 of Dhaka city North Jubo League unit, Syed Md Golam Kibria is the plaintiff of the case.
Samsuzzaman however was sent to jail on Thursday, under another case of Digital Security Act, filed with Ramna police station. This case was filed on Wednesday midnight, 19 hours later he was picked up.
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman has also been accused in the case filed with Ramna police station, in which Samsuzzaman has been sent to jail. Plaintiff of this case is Abdul Maleq (Moshiur Maleq) a lawyer of the High Court.
Both the cases were filed under allegations of questioning the country’s image and achievements centering the mismatch of photograph on a ‘graphic card’ while sharing an online report on Facebook on 26 March.
The inconsistency on that Facebook post quickly came to notice though and a rejoinder was published, removing the post.
Several ministers and leaders of the ruling party had been criticising Prothom Alo regarding the post for the past few days. Affiliated organisations of the party are also holding programmes to this end.
Editors’ Council, Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB), different human rights, journalist, political, civic associations and dignitaries have demanded withdrawal of the case filed against Prothom Alo editor and release of arrested journalist Samsuzzaman.
Different countries and international organisations have also expressed concern over the incident.