Blind in one eye, fear in another

“I can’t even bear to look at the boy’s face. His eye causes him so much . But, I don’t know what to do. I am just a poor father,” Abul Kalam was choking with tears.

He kept silent for a while, cleared his voice, then continued his agonising tale of not being able to arrange for his son’s treatment.

Kamal’s suffering began even more than a year ago. On 7 July last year, 54 workers were killed in the fire incident at Hashem Foods Factory in Narayanganj’s Rupganj.