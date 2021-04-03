Lockdown news sends shoppers rushing to markets

At around 2:15pm, a large number of cars were seen lined up on either side of Mohammedpur Town Hall kitchen market, along Sher Shah Suri Road and Shahjahan Road. The traders said normally the market is not so crowded in the afternoon. The shoppers had rushed to buy essentials upon hearing of the lockdown. Some of the shoppers and shopkeepers, however, said that another reason for the crowds was that it was the first Saturday of the month and also that Ramadan would begin in the coming week. So people were doing their monthly shopping, and shopping for Ramadan.

One of the shoppers, Javed Hossain, had a long list and his driver was carrying two shopping bags. He told Prothom Alo, “I did my Ramadan shopping on Friday, but I’ve come to do some extra shopping because of the lockdown.”

Resident of Shyamoli, Masudul Karim, was returning home when he heard of the lockdown and stopped off to buy lentils, onions, potatoes and vegetables. After all, he said, it was not certain how long the lockdown would last. Also, at these times it was best to come to the market as least as possible. “That’s why I have shopped as much as I could,” he said.