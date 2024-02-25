US delegation inquires about labour rights, trade union situations

A US delegation of senior officials visiting Dhaka wanted to know the role the labour law was playing to protect the labour rights and workers’ welfare in Bangladesh. The delegation was also trying to understand how satisfied the workers were in exercising their trade union rights.

Two senior officials from the US Department of State and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) discussed the labour situation in Bangladesh with a delegation of workers Saturday afternoon.

US deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia at the US Department of State, Afreen Akhter reached Dhaka on a three-day visit to Bangladesh on Saturday morning.