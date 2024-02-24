US delegation arrives in Dhaka to boost diplomatic relations

A delegation of the United State arrived in Dhaka from Washington on a three-day visit, US embassy in Dhaka said in a press release on Saturday.

The delegation members are Eileen Laubacher, special assistant to the president and senior director for South Asia, US National Security Council (NSC); Michael Schiffer, USAID assistant administrator, Bureau for Asia; and Afreen Akhter, US Department of State deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia (SCA).