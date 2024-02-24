US delegation arrives in Dhaka to boost diplomatic relations
A delegation of the United State arrived in Dhaka from Washington on a three-day visit, US embassy in Dhaka said in a press release on Saturday.
The delegation members are Eileen Laubacher, special assistant to the president and senior director for South Asia, US National Security Council (NSC); Michael Schiffer, USAID assistant administrator, Bureau for Asia; and Afreen Akhter, US Department of State deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia (SCA).
They will discuss with the government of Bangladesh ways to strengthen diplomatic ties, address challenges, and promote a shared vision for the advancement of mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific region.
The delegation will also hold a series of meetings with youth activists and civil society leaders, labour organisers, and those engaged in developing a free and uncensored media.
The United States remains committed to partnering with Bangladesh to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, to supporting human rights, addressing climate change, advancing regional resilience to transnational threats, and promoting economic reforms, according to the press release.